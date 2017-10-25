WWOZ pays tribute to musical legend Fats Domino

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - So many hearts are aching following the loss of rock n' roll pioneer Fats Domino.

WGNO Anchor Jacki Jing went out to iconic local radio station WWOZ 90.7 FM, where they paid tribute to musical legend all morning long.

The station played their typical rotation of jazz, blues, Latin, Cajun, funk and more, but most of the conversations and broadcasts centered around the talented pianist, singer, songwriter, artist.

The staff played some of his greatest hits, but they also had a live performance by the local Doyle Cooper Jazz band.

They had never played Fats Domino before, but say they were greatly influenced by the Godfather of New Orleans music.

They listened to the classic song "Blueberry Hill" before their set and then played their rendition live on the air minutes later.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WWOZ's General Manager Beth Arroyo Utterback spoke about Domino's influence on musicians across the globe after selling 65 million records worldwide during his legendary career.

She says it's her organizations duty to be the "keepers and guardians of the music of New Orleans" and that today they would play music from Fats and would continue to for a "long, long time."

Arroyo Utterback also touted the fact that WWOZ has helped jazz live in the hearts and minds of people in more than 200 countries, playing New Orleans greats like Alan Touissant, Satchmo, Pete Fountain and much more.

"If you can't live in New Orleans, let New Orleans live in you," Arroyo Utterback said.