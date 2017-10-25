× Two men shot dead on the campus of Grambling State University

GRAMBLING, La. – Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the shooting deaths of two men on the campus of Grambling State University.

According to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Department, the bodies of the two men were found in a courtyard between two dormitory Buildings early Wednesday morning.

The university says that one of the men was a Grambling Student.

The men have been identified as 23-year old Earl Andrews and 23-year old Monquiarius Caldwell.

A University Spokesperson says that GSU’s Police department got a call from a student about the shooting.

Police have not Identified a suspect at this time.