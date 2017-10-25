This Saints superfan doesn’t just dress up for Halloween

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Mack the Quack, AKA the Who Dat Clown, has been a Saints fan for decades, but dressing up in costume derived out of necessity.

"It all started (when) the season went one and 16," he recalled. "I said, 'I'm not going to put a bag over my head, I'm going to put a wig on my head,'" and thus the Who Dat Clown was born.

Mack, an entomologist at the Audubon Institute Insectarium, wants you to know he's not a scary clown, his only goal is to make kids and other Saints fans smile.

"When we're down in a game I stand up and dance in my section. I have a kazoo and a Saints parasol that helps get people in a better mood," said Mack.

He's a member of the Pro Football's Ultimate Fan Association in Canton, Ohio. In order to get in, you have to be nominated. Mack says that organization is like a brotherhood to him, it's family.

He brings his passion for superfandom to the Who Dat and tailgates with his fellow Saints Superfans.

His game day costume can take several hours to complete; his face paint alone takes an hour.

"I don't remember a game where I didn't see Mack on TV or in the stands," said Frank Donze, a spokesman for the Audubon Zoo.

Win or lose, the Who Dat clown makes fans, and the bugs he takes care of at Audubon, smile.