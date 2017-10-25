‘There is no replacing him’: Remembering New Orleans legend Fats Domino

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- "This is like if Mount Everest fell into the ocean. There's other mountains, but not this one."

It's no surprise that the outpouring of love for Fats Domino has trickled in from all over the world since news of his death spread throughout the day.

The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office said Domino, 89, died of natural causes at his home in Harvey at 3:30 a.m. on October 24.

The musical pioneer, born Antoine Domino, Jr. in New Orleans in 1928, has been battling health issues for several years.

He was best known for his hits "Blueberry Hill," "Ain't That A Shame," "Blue Monday," "I'm Walkin'," and many more.

Musician Billy Diamond gave him the name "Fats" because he was 5-feet, 5 inches tall and weighed 220 pounds.

New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Fest Producer Quint Davis remembers Domino as one of two New Orleanians who changed the history of music worldwide. For Davis, it was Domino and Louis Armstrong.

"I mean, you can talk about when he hit (stardom) in the '50s, but that didn't just happen. He was playing here in the '30s and '40s and, playing that barrel house, stomping piano stuff," Davis said. "He molded that into one of the founders of American music and rock and roll."

Born and raised in the Ninth Ward, Domino narrowly escaped Hurricane Katrina's floodwaters in 2005.

Domino had 11 top 10 Billboard hits throughout his career, but Davis remembers Domino as a true gentleman, "he wasn't like this superstar," he said.

"He was a gentlemen. There is no replacing him. There's a big hole in our universe," Davis said.