The community honors Fats Domino; nephew says we ‘lost a mighty great’

NEW ORLEANS -- The community is honoring New Orleans' own Fats Domino after his passing early Wednesday morning.

Fans showed their gratitude for his contribution to music by laying flowers in front of his home in the Lower Ninth Ward.

Domino, 89, died of natural causes, surrounded by his family in Harvey.

Fats was best known for his hits "Blueberry Hill," "Aint That A Shame" and "Blue Monday," to name a few.

Our cameras caught up with his nephew, Floyd Carter, today, outside of Fats' old home.

He says Fats is a man who will be missed, but not forgotten

"New Orleans lost a mighty great, you know? The best ever. There will never be another like him you know? You know what I'm saying," says Carter.