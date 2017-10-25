Teenager killed in car crash with log truck

EAST FELICIANA PARISH — Louisiana State Police say one person was killed in a car crash on Wednesday, Oct. 25, with a log truck.

It happened a little after 2:00 in the afternoon on LA 68 just east of LA 964.

Troopers say a Honda Accord was headed east on the road and the log truck was approaching from the other direction. Troopers say the Honda crossed the center line on the road to pass a Toyota Camry and hit the log truck head-on.

The driver of the Honda is identified as 19-year-old Kenetra Brown of Baker, Louisiana. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the East Feliciana Parish Coroner’s Office.

The impact cause logs that the truck was carrying to spill onto the roadway where they collided with the Toyota. Troopers say the driver of that car sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the truck was unhurt.

Troopers say everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt. They do not believe driver impairment was involved in the case.