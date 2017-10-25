Roth: diluted playoffs hurt regular season

Last year, John Curtis defeated Rummel twice, once in the regular season and another in the playoffs.

The Patriots and Raiders meet Friday night at the Shrine on Airline.

Tuesday, at the greater New Orleans sports foundation quarterback club, Rummel head coach Jay Roth said the watered down playoffs, where teams often play each other for the second time in a season, have hurt high school football.

Game time for Rummel vs Curtis is 7 pm at the Shrine on Airline.

