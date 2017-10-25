× Ochsner puts on chili cook-off for staff to let off steam!

NEW ORLEANS– For the fifth year, Ochsner put on their annual “Chili Con Carnival” event. Employees from the different departments competed by making their own unique chilis. The various teams were are also judged on their costumes, and presentation. A special Halloween skit was also performed by Ochsner staff. This event is a way for the Oschner employees who work so hard year round, to let off some steam. Different themes at this year’s party were “It,” “Scooby-Doo,” “Monopoly,” “Star Wars,” and “Harry Potter” to name a few.

Celebrity judges for the chili cook-off were WWNO radio’s Jack Hopke, Chef Scott Maki from Feelings Cafe and News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez.

Here are some photos from this “spooktacular” party!