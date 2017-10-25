× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Halloween Treats!

There’s just no way around it, Halloween is one of the year’s top sugar fests — but it is possible to keep Trick-or-Treaters happy without piling on even more sugar. In today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it, we’ve got the best & worst of Halloween treats, including some that you can actually feel good about.

LOVE IT!

Popcorn Snack Packs like Angie’s BoomChickaPop Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn

Per pack: 70 calories – 9 grams carb – 1 gram fiber – 4 grams sugar

Ingredients: popcorn, sunflower oil, dried cane sugar, sea salt

Apple “Chips” like Bare Snacks | 100% apple, no sugar added

Non-edible treats! Halloween tattoos, bracelets, bubbles, glow-in-the-dark vampire teeth!

LIKE IT!

Teddy Grahams & Annie’s Bunnies

Per Pack: 50 calories – 8 grams carb – 1 gram fiber – 3 grams sugar

Ingredients include: whole wheat flour, wheat (white) flour, sugar, oil

Pepperidge Farm Goldfish “with whole grain”

Per pack: ~50 cals – 7 grams carb – 0 fiber – 0 sugar

Ingredients include: whole wheat flour, white flour, cheddar cheese, vegetable oils, salt, sugar…

Pretzel packs

Per Pack: ~50 calories – 12 grams carb – 0 fiber – 0 sugar

First few ingredients: enriched (white) flour, water, salt

HATE IT!

Most chocolate candy bars, and pure-sugar candies like Starbursts, Skittles, Candy Corn, Gushers

Typical ingredients: Sugar, corn syrup, hydrogenated oil, artificial food dyes

“All natural” fruity-sugary candies like Fruit Snacks + “Organic” Gummy Snacks

Ingredients still typically include include brown rice syrup, cane sugar, gelatin, fruit juice…

Chex Mix Muddy Buddies

Made with 3 different types of sugar + BHT preservative. Same goes for other “healthier” treats like Rice Krispie Treats, “yogurt” pretzels, etc.

