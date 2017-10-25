Livingston Collegiate Academy student reported missing in N.O. East

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a missing New Orleans East girl.

Janea Handy was last seen on October 21 around 10 p.m. at the Majestic Oaks Apartment Complex, according to the NOPD.

Handy’s mother told police that she noticed that Handy’s clothes were missing around 1:30 a.m. the next morning, and added that she had argued with her daughter just before she last saw her.

Handy was last seen wearing black tights and a white shirt, according to the NOPD.

She attends Livingston Collegiate Academy, but has not been at school since her disappearance.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Janea Handy is asked to call any Seventh District detective at (504) 658-6070.