Thousands expected at Mrs. Heather’s Pumpkin Patch in Hammond

HAMMOND, LA -- It's the 22nd year for Mrs. Heather's Pumpkin Patch in Hammond.

Over 700 kids were expected to visit the 20 acres today (October 25), and thousands more are expected.

Not only will $7 get you in the door and get you a free pumpkin, but there are acres of land for the kids to enjoy rides and other activities as well.

Heather's farm includes a zip line, jumping pillow, tunnel slide, face painting, a corn maze, and of course a bunch of pumpkins!

Scheduled hours are Monday-Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Mrs. Heather's Pumpkin Patch is open until November 8th.