× Gov. John Bel Edwards invited to White House ‘listening session’ on opioid crisis

WASHINGTON — Gov. John Bel Edwards and Dr. Rebekah Gee, Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health, are headed to Washington.

President Donald Trump has invited the governor and the health secretary to attend a listening session Thursday (October 26) on the nation’s opioid crisis.

Also participating in the event are Governors Bill Walker (I-Alaska), Chris Christie (R-N.J.), Chris Sununu (R-N.H.), Matt Bevin (Ky.), and Paul LePage (R-Maine).

The governors will be joined by three Attorneys General and eight state public health directors.

Edwards will also meet privately with Acting Drug Czar Richard Baum at the White House.

“The opioid epidemic is sweeping the country, and opioid-related deaths in Louisiana are on the rise,” said Gov. Edwards. “We’re doing our part in Louisiana, and I appreciate President Trump highlighting this important issue. Dr. Gee and I are looking forward to discussing Louisiana’s efforts to combat this crisis and to learn best practices from other states.”

The governor’s office offered the following statistics on opioid abuse in Louisiana: