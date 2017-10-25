× Get the Skinny: Eat Fit on a Budget

NEW ORLEANS — The Challenge: Eat Fit on a $40 budget for a week. See what Molly & the Eat Fit team came up with on our News with a Twist segment!

One key tip: Use ingredients + dishes that are versatile, like these low-carb cauliflower sandwich thins adapted from Buzzfeed. They can be served up as an alternative to sliced bread or buns for sandwiches, pita for dipping, or as a pizza crust, topped with your favorite toppings.

Cauliflower “Sandwich Thins”

Makes 6 servings

1 large head cauliflower or one bag cauliflower “rice”

2 eggs

½ cup parmesan cheese, grated

4 sprigs fresh rosemary, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon salt, divided

½ teaspoon black pepper

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Use pre-made cauliflower “rice” or make your own by pulsing cauliflower in food processor until crumbled into small bits. (Note: You can also use a coarse grater to grate the cauliflower into small crumbles).

Transfer the cauliflower crumbles to a bowl and sprinkle with half a teaspoon of salt. Stir and let sit for 20 minutes to draw out moisture. Transfer the cauliflower to another bowl lined with a large towel. Wrap the towel closed and squeeze so that all excess liquid is strained.

Transfer the cauliflower back into the first bowl and add eggs, cheese, rosemary, garlic, olive oil, remaining ½ teaspoon salt, and black pepper.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and divide the cauliflower mixture into six even portions, place on the tray, and shape into thin patties.

Bake 35-40 minutes, until golden brown. Allow to cool for about 15 minutes until they have set. Serve as sandwich, with eggs, or as mini “pizzas”.

Per serving: 140 calories, 9 grams fat, 3 grams saturated fat, 610 mg sodium, 9 grams carbohydrate, 3 grams fiber, 3 grams sugar, 7 grams protein.

