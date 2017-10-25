× FBI joins homicide investigation of Nanette Krentel, St. Tammany fire chief’s wife

LACOMBE, La. — The FBI is assisting the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office with the homicide investigation for Nanette Krentel, the wife of St. Tammany Fire District 12 Chief Stephen Krentel who was found shot in the head in her badly burned home in July.

“As noted previously, the nature and circumstances surrounding Mrs. Krentel’s death, including the intensity of the fire, are making this a difficult and lengthy investigation,” the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Using video evidence from various locations, witness interviews and digital records, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s detectives have established a timeline of Krentel’s actions on July 14, the day she died, and have narrowed down the time of her death.

The coroner ruled that Krentel died from the gunshot wound, not the fire.

Crime scene investigators found guns near Krentel’s body. At least one of the guns has not been ruled out as the murder weapon.

“We remain committed to continuing to do everything in our power to bring justice for Nanette Krentel and closure to the family,” Sheriff Randy Smith said.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office will continue to provide updates on this investigation as it progresses. Anyone with information about Nanette Krentel’s death is asked to contact is Detective Daniel Buckner 985-726-7835 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward through Crimestoppers.