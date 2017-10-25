Fats Domino passes away at 89

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Legendary New Orleans musician Fats Domino has passed away.

WWOZ has confirmed through family members that Domino passed away last night.

The musical pioneer, born Antoine Domino, Jr. in New Orleans in 1928, has been battling health issues for several years.

Domino pioneered the use of the triplet in popular music, banging out three notes on his piano when contemporary musicians were sticking to one.

His distinctive sound and unforgettable voice can be heard on countless classic R&B and early Rock 'n' Roll songs, from "Ain't That a Shame," to "Blueberry Hill," "Walking to New Orleans," and "Let the Four Winds Blow."

Born and raised in the Ninth Ward, Domino narrowly escaped Hurricane Katrina's floodwaters in 2005.

In 2013, restoration was completed on a piano from Domino's home that was nearly destroyed in the flood.

“The morning of Hurricane Katrina, the first thing you saw when the water came in was the piano turned over. It flipped over,” Fats' daughter Andonica Domino said at the time.

Repairs costs $30,000 and the money came from several sources including retired music producer Allan Slaight and Sir Paul McCartney as well as the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Tipitina’s Foundation.

Stay tuned to WGNO for more information on this developing story.