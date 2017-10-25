Celebrities react to the death of Fats Domino on Twitter

NEW ORLEANS – Famous New Orleanians, musicians, and actors are reacting on Twitter to the passing of piano legend Fats Domino.

Here is a roundup of some of their tweets:

RIP fats domino… you helped pave the way for new orleans piano players… see you on top of that blueberry hill in the sky ❤️🙏🏼❤️ — Harry Connick Jr (@HarryConnickJR) October 25, 2017

One of my great honors in life was being a part of Fats Domino and Dave Bartholomew’s induction into the Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame. RIP pic.twitter.com/TqhmWkd8Zg — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) October 25, 2017

RIP, Fats.https://t.co/99OCUgZNxt pic.twitter.com/FLSTMcJ7M0 — Dr. John (@akadrjohn) October 25, 2017

RIP Fats Domino 🙏🏾 A New Orleans legend!! And a pioneer of Rock & Roll and R&B ⚜️❤️ https://t.co/0UA32JpkrX — PJ MORTON (@PJMORTON) October 25, 2017

RIP Fats Domino. Not just a #NOLA legend, a world legend and treasure. Thank you for your contribution to this world. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/1LZxbpgQVA — The Soul Rebels (@SoulRebelsNOLA) October 25, 2017

Rest in peace to a true New Orleans icon and the King of Rock n Roll Fats Domino. pic.twitter.com/zgja5YBnmg — Flow Tribe (@flowtribe) October 25, 2017

As a native of New Orleans, my heart is sad. RIP #FatsDomino — a great spirit. Lord, may he walk to his heavenly mansion. #WhoDatNation — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) October 25, 2017

RIP Fats Domino, one pf the last of the Founding Fathers. “Come on pretty baby, we’re gonna rock, gonna roll, until the early light.” — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 25, 2017

I found My Thrill on " Blueberry Hill"! RIP Fats Domino — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) October 25, 2017

