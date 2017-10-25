Celebrities react to the death of Fats Domino on Twitter

NEW ORLEANS – Famous New Orleanians, musicians, and actors are reacting on Twitter to the passing of piano legend Fats Domino.
Here is a roundup of some of their tweets:
Harry Connick, Jr. (@HarryConnickJR), musician, talk show host: “RIP fats domino… you helped pave the way for new orleans piano players… see you on top of that blueberry hill in the sky”
Wendell Pierce (@wendellpierce), actor: “One of my great honors in life was being a part of Fats Domino and Dave Bartholomew’s induction into the Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame. RIP”
Dr. John (@akadrjohn), musician: “‘That innocence is there in his music … people respond to that goodness.’ – Dr. John on Fats Domino.
RIP, Fats.”
PJ Morton (@PJMORTON), musician, member of Maroon 5: “RIP Fats Domino A New Orleans legend!! And a pioneer of Rock & Roll and R&B”
The Soul Rebels (@SoulRebelsNOLA), band: “RIP Fats Domino. Not just a #NOLA legend, a world legend and treasure. Thank you for your contribution to this world. You will be missed.”
Flow Tribe (@flowtribe), band: “Rest in peace to a true New Orleans icon and the King of Rock n Roll Fats Domino.”
Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile), Democratic political stategist: “As a native of New Orleans, my heart is sad. RIP #FatsDomino — a great spirit. Lord, may he walk to his heavenly mansion. #WhoDatNation”
Stephen King (@StephenKing ), author: “RIP Fats Domino, one pf the last of the Founding Fathers. ‘Come on pretty baby, we’re gonna rock, gonna roll, until the early light.'”
Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson), actor: “I found My Thrill on ‘ Blueberry Hill’! RIP Fats Domino”