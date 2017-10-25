Brees: The best is yet to come for 4-2 Saints

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints have won four in a row, but quarterback Drew Brees said there is still plenty of upside.

The Saints host the Bears Sunday in the Superdome. The Bears have won two straight games, including a win last Sunday over the Carolina Panthers.

Three Saints missed practice Wednesday. They are offensive tackle Terron Armstead (shoulder), wide receiver Michael Thomas (knee), and guard Larry Warford (abdomen).

Wide receiver Willie Snead, who has been hampered by a hamstring injury, was a full participant in practice.