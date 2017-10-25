​Halloween DIY Costume of the Day: Scuba Diver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Halloween is almost here! Test Kitchen Taylor is showing us a new do it yourself costume each day this month.

Do you have a pair of two liters, black paint or tights (I'll explain in a minute how these are at all the same), and some tape? How about black clothes and a beanie? Well, it looks like you have all the materials for a perfect scuba diver costume.

Simple steps: paint the two liters black, tape them together and make some straps out of tape to wear like a backpack. Add to an all-black ensemble and you're ready to go! You could add in flippers, a snorkel, or goggles to up the effect!

Confession: my two liters are not painted black. "But why? It's so easy to paint them!" Well, the two liters that I painted black over the weekend accidentally went out with the trash last night, so I improvised. I found two empty two-liters and put them through a pair of black stockings. Voila! They're not perfect...but I tried! What do you think: do the stocking stuffed two-liters get the job done? Let me know by tweeting at me @taylorfeingold.

Check back tomorrow to see what kind of other costume tricks I have up my sleeve. Happy Halloween!