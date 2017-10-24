Would you eat it? Blood Clot Drink

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

It's Halloween time and that means Test Kitchen Taylor is making frightful treats to go along with some of her classic DIY costumes! Today she was a DIY Zombie and she made a zombie's favorite drink to wash down human flesh with - Blood Clot Drink!

Blood clot drink

6 oz black cherry jello

1 1/2 cup grape juice chilled

16 oz Sprite chilled

instructions

Prepare jello per package instructions. Use a fork to break jello apart into small pieces (small enough for a straw) then add crushed jello to a large pitcher of your choice (should be at least 1 liter or larger).

Add grape juice to the pitcher, then stir.

When ready to serve, add Sprite until the pitcher is full. For best results, pour Sprite from a higher distance than you normally would so that there's extra fizz on top of the drink.