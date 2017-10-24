Woman says man shot at her after she refused to give phone number

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Missouri woman said a man took out a gun and shot at her after she refused to give him her telephone number as she walked to church last Thursday afternoon, according to WDAF.

The 22-year-old told police she was walking on Washington near 75th Street in the Waldo neighborhood of Kansas City, Missouri when two men in a car pulled up next to her.

"I was just crossing the street. I heard someone yell at me from the car ... so I just kind of ignored it and kept walking," she said.

The woman, who isn't being identified for her safety, did got suspicious, so she pulled out her cellphone and called her mom so she'd have someone to talk with while she walked. The woman said that's when the driver pulled back around, next to her.

"He was like, 'Can I have your number?' I said 'No' and kept walking. So he kind of pulled up a little bit in front of me and then shot at the ground right next to me," she said. After the shots, she says he yelled at her in a nasty tone, warning her that she "better watch how she talks to people."

"I was just kind of shocked because obviously you don’t expect that to happen," she said. "(My mother) just kind of heard me stop talking, and then she heard the gunshot, and she just was like, 'What was that? What was that? What was happening?'"

Her mother was at the church where the victim was headed and came running toward her daughter. No one got hurt, but the woman said the gunshot will ring in her mind for a long time.

"I know it’s going to take a while, but I hope it doesn’t stop me from living my life," she said.

The woman told police she believes the car was a black Nissan or similar sedan model, with Chiefs flags flying from windows on either side of the car. Police haven't made any arrests.