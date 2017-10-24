× Woman accused of shooting Louisiana wildlife agent pleads guilty

The woman accused of shooting a Wildlife and Fisheries agent surprised everyone in court Monday, October 23rd by entering a guilty plea.

According to ABC affiliate KNOE, in January 2017, Amethyst Baird shot agent Tyler Wheeler during a traffic stop in Morehouse Parish.

The trial was expected to last all week, so Wheeler and District Attorney Steven Tew were shocked when Baird pleaded guilty.

“She’s finally going to admit that she did it,” Tew said. He said Amethyst Baird has never taken responsibility for shooting Agent Wheeler, until Monday.

She faced charges of first degree attempted murder of a police officer, obstruction of justice, illegal possession of a stolen vehicle, and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

Tew says he told the judge if she pleaded guilty, it must be for all four charges. He said, “We can’t stop her from pleading guilty, but we’re going to require her to plead guilty to every count.” He said it’s something most offenders don’t agree to, and he doesn’t know why she did.

Baird is expected to be sentenced in January 2018. She could face up to 100 years in prison, but Tew says she could be sentenced to more. He’s planning to file a habitual offender bill against Baird. That means the judge must enhance her sentence.

Now, Tew and Wheeler are preparing for the hearing. “Both sides will put on evidence,” Tew said. “We’ll put on evidence to let the judge know exactly what went down, how it happened, and how it’s affected Agent Wheeler’s life.”

Agent Wheeler says he’s glad it’s over and behind him, and he’s happy to move on from this incident and everything that came with it.

So far, Tew says he’s pleased with how everything is going, and he believes justice has been served.