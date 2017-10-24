The Big Tea’sy! It’s a caffeine festival for the first time in Louisiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - For the first time, it's "The Big Tea'sy" a caffeine festival for the entire family.

The hosts are actors, husband and wife, Spud and Mo McConnell.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood knew it was tea time when he sat down with Spud McConnell for tea and finger sandwiches.

You're invited to "The Big Tea'sy"

It's Sunday October 29 from 11 am to 8 pm at Jefferson Performing Arts Center at 6400 Airline Drive in Metairie, Louisiana.

For tickets and tea time, just click right here.

The first ever festival will give you a chance to taste and sample coffees and teas. Hot and cold.

There's the Crafter Carnival to pick up caffeine related stuff to take back home to use forever.

While you're at "The Big Tea'sy", you can enjoy music from bands from across New Orleans.

It's the first. It's the beginning. There will be another one, but never again a first one, so bring the kids and bring them in costume to take pictures and remember "The Big Tea'sy" forever.

Want to know what there will be to eat while you're sipping on tea and drinking coffee?

Beignets, crawfish monica, crawfish etouffee and of course how can you have a tea party without finger sandwiches.

"The Big Tea'sy" Caffeine Festival will be at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center which means you can order one of your favorite adult beverages at the bar just inside the JPAC.

Benefits go to CASA Jefferson for foster children.

Again for tickets, all you have to do to start drinking is click right here.