Suspect sought for smashing in door of Kenner food mart, setting it on fire

KENNER, La. — Kenner Police are looking for the man who broke into a convenience store on Airline Drive Monday night and set three small fires inside.

According to Kenner PD, officers and firefighters responded about 11:15 p.m. to a possible fire at the Quick and Easy Food Store, 701 East Airline Drive.

A burglary alarm had also been activated at the store.

When officers arrived, they found the front door smashed and three small fires inside the business.

Surveillance video shows an unknown person entering the closed business carrying a container — likely with a liquid substance — and setting the fire.

Anyone with information on the burglary and arson is asked to call the Kenner Police Detective Aaron Savoie at (504) 712-2301 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.