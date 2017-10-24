Year-old murder solved in Jefferson Parish thanks to Crimestoppers tip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARVEY, La. -- A year after he was killed, Jefferson Parish deputies have solved the murder of 21-year-old Kendrick Ussin. They arrested 32-year-old Edward Patterson.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto held a press conference Tuesday morning to announce the arrest.

Ussin's mother, Shawn Hebert, was at Tuesday's press conference. She recently put out a $5,000 dollar Crimestoppers award for information on his murder, because she didn't want his murder to go unsolved, she said. That was on top of the $2,500 already offered by Crimestoppers, bringing the total reward to $7,500.

Then soon after, they actually got a tip about Patterson. He was positively identified in a line up later.

"We have the ability to fight for our children, our community. I am a part of the community and I still am, and while I am broken, I have decided to take that and turn it into strength and fight for my son, and fight for this community," said Hebert.

Shawn Hebert, mother to murder victim, Kendrick Ussin, speaks about JPSO solving her son's case @WGNOtv pic.twitter.com/eZD0noAzYH — Jacki Jing (@JackiJing) October 24, 2017

Ussin was shot last September in Harvey, on Alex Kornman Boulevard near Patricia Lane in the courtyard of an apartment complex.