NOPD looking for New Orleans East woman for attacking, threatening to stab driver

NEW ORLEANS – A woman was attacked while sitting in the driver’s seat of her car yesterday morning in New Orleans East.

The assault occurred in the 5100 block of Bundy Road on October 23, according to the NOPD.

Twenty-five-year-old Biquita Hartzog met the victim at that location and attacked her through the open car window.

After attacking the victim, Hartzog kicked the car door before pulling out a kitchen knife and threatening to stab the woman, according to the NOPD.

Hartzog is wanted for aggravated assault, simple battery, and criminal damage to property.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact any Seventh District Detective at (504) 658-6070.