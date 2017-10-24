× Man stabs woman, steals and crashes her car in Central City domestic dispute

NEW ORLEANS – A man was arrested after stabbing a woman repeatedly before stealing and wrecking her car in Central City yesterday.

The domestic incident began with an argument in the 2110 block of Josephine Street around 6:45 a.m. on October 23, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The 31-year-old woman left the home and was attempting to get in her car with her children to leave when the 37-year-old man followed her.

The woman tripped and fell in the street, and the man jumped on top of her and stabbed her repeatedly, according to the NOPD.

The man then took the woman’s keys, got into her car and drove off, only to return minutes later after circling the block.

The man crashed the car into a neighbor’s parked vehicle, got out, and ran away, according to the NOPD.

He was arrested without incident a short time later.