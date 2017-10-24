× Man in guarded condition after Kenner shootout

KENNER – A shootout in a Kenner neighborhood left one man bleeding in the street last night.

Kenner Police received multiple calls of shots ringing out in the area of Duke Drive and Clemson Place, two parallel streets, around 7 p.m. on October 23.

Responding officers found a man lying in the middle of Duke Drive with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Next to the man was a handgun that was covered in blood, according to the KPD.

The man was transported to University Hospital and is listed in guarded condition.

Officers found multiple bullet casings on Clemson Place and determined that the man had been involved in a shootout on that street with at least one other gunman before jumping a fence and collapsing on Duke Drive in an attempt to escape.

Kenner Police Chief Michael J. Glaser urges anyone with information concerning this shooting to call Kenner Police Detective Bryan Weiter at (504) 712-2333.