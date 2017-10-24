× LSU honors former players with ‘Geaux Streauxs’ billboards in Houston

HOUSTON — LSU is recognizing the appearances of former Tigers and current Houston Astros Alex Bregman and Will Harris in the World Series by displaying “Geaux Streauxs” billboards in four locations in Houston.

The Astros open the World Series at 7 p.m. Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Dodger Stadium.

Bregman, who enjoyed an All-American career at LSU from 2013 through 2015, is the Astros’ starting third baseman, and Harris, a pitcher/infielder for the Tigers from 2003-06, is one of Houston’s top relief pitchers and a 2016 American League All-Star.

The billboards, provided by OUTFRONT Media, are on display now at the following locations:

• Interstate 45 South & FM 519 – Clear Lake/Friendswood area

• Interstate 10 East & Garth – Baytown area

• Highway 225 East & Shaver – East Houston/Pasadena area