× Kelly Clarkson was miserable being thin

(CNN) — Kelly Clarkson may have looked good to some years ago when she was dieting and working out to stay thin, but she is now saying she didn’t feel good.

The singer told Attitude magazine that battling her weight left her unhappy.

“When I was really skinny I wanted to kill myself,” she said. “I was miserable, like inside and out, for four years of my life. But no one cared, because aesthetically you make sense.”

Clarkson, 35, first burst on the music scene after winning the first season of “American Idol” in 2002.

With fame also came the pressures of maintaining a certain look. Clarkson calls that period of fighting to be thin “a very dark time for me.”

“I thought the only way out was quitting,” she said. “I like wrecked my knees and my feet because all I would do is put in headphones and run. I was at the gym all the time.”

These days the singer is more confident in her body after having given birth to her children, River, 3, and Remington, 1, with hubby/manager Brandon Blackstock.

Clarkson, whose new album, “Meaning of Life,” drops this week, is comfortable enough in her skin to quickly shut down body shamers on social media.

Related: Kelly Clarkson is not here for your body shaming

When someone tried to troll her this summer by tweeting “You’re fat,” Clarkson tweeted back “and still f***ing awesome.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.