Hey St. Edward the Confessor kids, thank you for the artwork!

METAIRIE, LA — We want to say a big “thank you” to some kids at the St. Edward the Confessor School in Metairie.

When we found out that the kids were sketching portraits of the WGNO crew, we had to stop by and pay a surprise visit.

The portraits are just part of the artwork that will be on display at the school’s Pumpkin Palooza event which is set for this Thursday, October 26, from 8:30 to noon.

The artists are 6th grader Joshua Anderson, and 7th graders Colleen Corcoran, Meredith Guy, Raleigh Lusignan, and Logan Meredith. All of them belong to the National Junior Art Honors Society.

Other students at the school are creating other works of art that will also be on display at the Pumpkin Palooza.

The event began last year out of necessity. Extreme flooding forced the school to cancel its pumpkin patch field trip. So teachers and parents teamed up to create the Pumpkin Palooza.

The event was so popular, its making an encore appearance this year. The school hopes it will become an annual event.