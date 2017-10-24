George Strait to headline Bayou Country Superfest 2018

NEW ORLEANS – Country music legend George Strait will perform at Bayou Country Superfest 2018.

Strait joins fellow headliners Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town, Kacey Musgraves, and Midland at the festival, which will return to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for Memorial Day weekend.

The concert series kicks off on May 26 with a performance by Randy Houser in Champion Square presented by Louisiana Seafood.

There will also be a fireworks display on the Mississippi River during the “A Salute to America” display on Friday, May 25.

Tickets begin at $74 and can be purchased through the Bayou Country Superfest website.

The event was held at LSU’s Tiger Stadium for seven years before moving to the Superdome in 2017 during renovations at Tiger Stadium.