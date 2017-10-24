Get creative with these free New Orleans-themed pumpkin-carving templates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Halloween is in seven days, so if you haven't already, now is the time to carve pumpkins!

New Orleans Tourism and Marketing Corporation released FREE Nolaween pumpkin carving templates to show your spirit during the day of the dead.

The templates include "Mardi Gras Masquerade," "Creepy Crawfish," "The Enchanted Cathedral," "Spirit of the City," "Nolaween," "Dreadful Doll," and the "Boogeyman Brass."

All of the templates are inspired by our city's most iconic symbols.