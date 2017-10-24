× Franklinton woman found shot dead in her bed

FRANKLINTON, La. — A Franklinton woman was found dead in her bed overnight at her home on La. Highway 16 south of Franklinton.

According to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office, two friends found 40-year-old Donna Arceneaux with a gunshot wound to her chest when they went to check on her after not being able to contact her.

At this time, investigators are treating the woman’s death as an “unclassified shooting death.”

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning. The investigation continues.

“It is always tragic when any person loses their life in such a manner,” Sheriff Randy Seal said. “Our detectives will continue to investigate this shooting death until the matter is resolved. Meanwhile, I ask you to join with me in prayer for the victim’s family and friends.”