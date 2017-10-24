Enter if you dare! An inside look at The Mortuary Haunted Mansion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- It's time to enter if you dare. The Mortuary Haunted Mansion promotes scaring the living at every twist and eerie turn.

"Honestly, I don't really mind scary movies and stuff, but going through that and having things pop out at you was really scary," says Madeline Gertsen.

"It scared the living heck out of me to be honest," says Heaven Lang.

"You walk in and this guy talks to you. He told us to stick our hand in something and I didn't, it was not for me," says Morgan Wood.

But the fear factor is all part of the fun because if you're not screaming you're already dead.

The Mortuary is open Halloween night.

General admission is $30 per person, but you can skip the line if you donate blood.

The Mortuary and the Blood Center team up each year for one of the largest blood donations in the country.

For more information click here.