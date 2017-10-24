Cookin’ with Nino: Pork Wellington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pork Wellington

Ingredients:

2- (1 pound) pork tenderloins

Chef Ninos Adrenaline Seasoning To Taste

2 loaves French bread

4 sprigs fresh rosemary cut finely

1 teaspoon dried oregano

8 bacon slices

8 garlic cloves finely choped

4 sage leaves finely chopped

First Cold Pressed Olive oil

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Season with tenderloins with Adrenaline Seasoning . Cut the bread loaves to the length of each tenderloin. Remove the soft interior of the bread, leaving a shell so that it does not get soggy. Place each tenderloin inside a hollowed out loaf. Distribute rosemary and sage under and on top of each tenderloin. Place a garlic on top of each tenderloin. Wrap the loaves with bacon slices and tie with clean kitchen string. Arrange the loaves in a roasting pan. Reduce the heat to 350 degrees and bake the tenderloin loaves for 45 minutes to 1 hour or until cooked to internal temp of 165 degrees. Take out and let rest for 15 minutes. Cut each loaf into slices to serve.

