Cookin’ with Nino: Pork Wellington

Pork Wellington
Ingredients:
- 2- (1 pound) pork tenderloins
- Chef Ninos Adrenaline Seasoning To Taste
- 2 loaves French bread
- 4 sprigs fresh rosemary cut finely
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 8 bacon slices
- 8 garlic cloves finely choped
- 4 sage leaves finely chopped
- First Cold Pressed Olive oil
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Season with tenderloins with Adrenaline Seasoning . Cut the bread loaves to the length of each tenderloin. Remove the soft interior of the bread, leaving a shell so that it does not get soggy. Place each tenderloin inside a hollowed out loaf. Distribute rosemary and sage under and on top of each tenderloin. Place a garlic on top of each tenderloin. Wrap the loaves with bacon slices and tie with clean kitchen string. Arrange the loaves in a roasting pan. Reduce the heat to 350 degrees and bake the tenderloin loaves for 45 minutes to 1 hour or until cooked to internal temp of 165 degrees. Take out and let rest for 15 minutes. Cut each loaf into slices to serve.
