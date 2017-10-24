Ask-A-Lawyer this week in New Orleans

New Orleans- The Louisiana Bar Association is answering your legal questions.

This week, you can receive free legal advice during the “Lawyers in Libraries” week of service. Attorneys are providing the free services to the public at local libraries statewide. The consultations are 15 minute long sessions.

Here’s the schedule:

Norman Mayer Library on Tuesday, October 24 from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Mid-City Library on Wednesday, October 25 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Algiers Regional Library on Thursday, October 26 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Keller Library & Community Center on Thursday, October 26 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Smith Library on Thursday, October 26 from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Main Library on Friday, October 27 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.