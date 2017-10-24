× Alleva: Orgeron has “righted the ship”

LSU Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Joe Alleva said the future is bright for LSU football, and that head coach Ed Orgeron has “righted the ship.”

Alleva spoke Tuesday at the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation quarterback club.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LSU has won three games in a row. The Tigers have a bye this week, before their annual showdown with Alabama Saturday night November 4th in Tuscaloosa.

A fan said he thought Orgeron would bring LSU its next national championship. "I agree with you, " said Alleva. "That's why I hired him."

Alleva said he is pushing for the SEC to approve beer sales at league stadiums. He said improving the fan experience is a way to thwart declining game attendance.