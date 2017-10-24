4-year-old girl shot after mother of bullied teen had boyfriend shoot across Terrytown parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Three people are behind bars after a four-year-old girl was shot in the leg earlier this week.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto announced the arrests at a dramatic press conference this morning where he held up a picture of the girl’s bloody sandal.

The shooting occurred in the 1900 block of Faith Place on October 16, according to the JPSO.

The four-year-old girl was walking from her parent’s car to her front door when shots rang out and she was hit by one bullet in the lower leg.

A Crimestoppers tip led to the identification of a juvenile male, who was located and interviewed by the Investigations Bureau, according to Lopinto.

Detectives learned that 29-year-old Rodney Bridgewater fired the shots that night, at the encouragement of 35-year-old Raven Roach, the mother of the juvenile.

Roach learned that other teens were bullying her son, and she and Bridgewater went out to find the bullies, according to Lopinto.

Bridgewater opened fire, shooting at least nine rounds at the group of teens, one of which struck the four-year-old girl, Lopinto said.

“Nine shots through a parking lot. Dumb,” Lopinto said. “We have a four-year-old child that her innocence was taken away from her that night because somebody wanted to have a disturbance and decided to answer with a gun. It’s unacceptable.”

Bridgewater has been arrested and booked with attempted first degree murder, while Roach faces charges of principal to first degree murder.

Twenty-year-old Delaceia Clifton was also arrested and charged with false swearing for attempting to provide an altered version of the story that cleared Bridgewater of the shooting.

Clifton and Bridgewater had previously been in a relationship.