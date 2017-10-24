× 2 shot dead in apparent domestic dispute in Livingston Parish

FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La. – A man and woman were found shot to death in rural Livingston Parish last night.

Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 20,000 block of Highway 444 around 10:30 p.m. on October 23, according to LPSO spokesperson Lori Steele.

“Upon arrival, my deputies discovered the bodies of a male and a female – both deceased from apparent gunshot wounds,” Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said. “At this time, the evidence appears to indicate this was a domestic incident.”

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, according to the LPSO.