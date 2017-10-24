11-year-old boy reported missing in Hollygrove

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for an 11-year-old boy reported missing from his Hollygrove home on Sunday.

Anthony McBride was last seen on October 22 at his home in the 8700 block of Stroelitz Street, according to the NOPD.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts, and black and gold shoes.

McBride is about 4’4” tall with a slim build with a black and gold colored bush hairstyle, according to the NOPD.

If you know the whereabouts of McBride, please contact 911 or any Seventh District detective (504) 658-6070.