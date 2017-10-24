​Halloween DIY Costume of the Day: Zombie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - October means Halloween is almost here! Test Kitchen Taylor is showing us a new do it yourself costume each day this month.

People are OBSESSED with zombies nowadays. They are everywhere! Well not in real life...but on tv and pop culture - anyone heard of The Walking Dead? Well here's my take on a DIY zombie costume.

Start with the essentials: a white t-shirt, ripped jean shorts, and pantyhose. Add in fake blood, horrendous makeup and teased hair - well that's how I created my look.

Here's what I did: first I made fake blood. There are a ton of recipes online for fake blood, but I went with the most basic one which only called for water, flour, and food coloring. Take one cup of water and bring it to a boil. Stir in three tablespoons flour until well combined. I failed at this part - maybe the flour should go through a fine mesh strainer or something because my flour would not break down! I ended up straining the liquid to get rid of my little pockets of flour. Once its all combined, add in red food coloring. Here's a tip: for a darker blood color, add a drop or two of green.

Next, I went to work on my shirt. Think messy baby zombie without a bib- drips starting at the neck, all the way down the shirt. Coat your palm and fingers and add a handprint or two for good measure! You have to let this dry for at least 8 hours. You can shorten that time by using a hair dryer on it!

I took the same fake blood to add my leg wounds. I put splotches on the pantyhose so that I wouldn't have to get my real legs all covered in makeup. I also used green eyeshadow for bruises. Now, it's best if you have something to put the tights on so that they're stretched out when you paint them, but if you don't - that's okay. They might get a little stuck together when they dry, but if you're gentle you can get them apart.

Lastly here's what I did for makeup. I started with black eyeshadow in a circle around my eye. I put it along the crease of my eye, then all the way around and under my eye. I then added gold shadow to the inside corners and under the crease. I went over the black and a little further out with a maroon shadow. You could just as easily use red for a brighter look. I lined my entire eye with a black liner, inside corners included andIi made a wing on either side. It doesn't matter if the wings are perfect - you're a zombie! I added mascara for a little lift. Next, I put the black shadow underneath my cheekbones, on the sides and tip of my nose, around my nostrils, around my forehead along my hairline and a little on my neck. I added a touch of red shadow under the black in my cheekbones. Here come's the fun part: highlighter! I put highlighter all over my forehead, down my nose and on top of my cheekbones. It really made my skin pop! For my lips, I used a dark red matte lipstick and topped it with bright red gloss. I used Wet and Wild and the combination of the two products was under $6! I also used the dark lip color to form blood lines down my neck. I just dabbed it on my neck and spread it with my finger to connect my face to my shirt!

I put on some ripped acid wash black jean shorts and brown boots - and there you have it! My zombie costume is complete. Are you dressing up in an interesting costume this Halloween? Send me pictures on Twitter and Instagram @taylorfeingold! I'd love to see your costume.

Check back tomorrow to see what kind of other costume tricks I have up my sleeve. Happy Halloween!