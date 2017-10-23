× Two St. Martin’s Episcopal students earn perfect ACT scores

METAIRIE, La. — Two St. Martin’s Episcopal School students have earned the highest possible composite score of 36 on the September ACT test.

On average, less than one-tenth of one percent of students who take the ACT — nearly 2.1 million of 2016 graduates — earns the top score.

Senior Bruce Miller and Junior Lainey Pickens are the students who achieved such an outstanding feat.

Bruce Miller, son of Nicole and Bruce Miller of Harahan, was a member of St. Martin’s 2016 state championship Science Olympiad Team. He placed third in his division of Biology I at the 2017 State Literary Rally.

He is on the 2017 Quiz Bowl state championship team. As a member of Model United Nations, Bruce serves as the club’s secretary. He is a member of the National Honor Society.

Madelaine (Lainey) Pickens is the daughter of Dr. Shannon and Richard Pickens of Kenner. Lainey is vice president of St. Martin’s chapter of the National Honor Society and copy editor of The Halo, St. Martin’s student newspaper.

She is a member of the math club and was part of the 2017 state championship Science Olympiad team. A member of the swim team, she was the most improved player in 2016 and was named the most valuable player in 2017.

She won first place in her division for chemistry in the State Literary Rally and was the recipient of St. Martin’s English II, French III, Algebra, Chemistry Honors, and American History academic awards for the 2016-17 school year.

The ACT is a standardized test for high school achievement and college admission in the United States. The ACT tests students skills in English, mathematics, reading and science. Each section is scored on a scale of 1 to 36 and a student’s composite score is the average of the four.