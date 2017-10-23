Two men caught on video running away from afternoon armed robbery in Mid City

NEW ORLEANS – Two men were caught on surveillance video running away after committing an armed robbery in Mid City last week.

The robbery occurred on the corner of Bernadotte and Banks Streets just before 3 p.m. on October 20, according to the NOPD.

The two suspects approached the victim from behind and pulled a gun on him.

The pair ran south on St. Patrick Street toward Canal after grabbing the victim’s cash, according to the NOPD.

One of the suspects was wearing a red and white hoodie, green t-shirt, blue pants and black shoes, while the other wore a black hoodie, tan pants, red, white and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or location of the wanted suspects is asked to contact any Third District detective at (504) 658-6030.