× Twin girls killed in Gretna house fire

Gretna– A pair of 8-year-old twin girls is dead after a fire in their Gretna home shortly after 1:30 Saturday morning.

According to the David Crockett Steam Fire Company No. 1, the first firefighters were on the scene of the blaze in the 2300 block of Lafayette within minutes, but it took some time to bring the fire under control.

The deceased girls were in the care of their Grandmother at the time of the fire.

She and two other children did manage to escape the fire.

Investigators say that the fire started in the kitchen of the home, but the exact cause of the blaze will be determined by the Louisiana State Fire Marshal.

The fire also damaged a duplex adjacent to the home.