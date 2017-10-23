The ageless pothole plaguing Algiers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALGIERS-- This big, bad pothole on the West Bank has been plaguing folks in Algiers for at least thirty years.

Neighbors say the potholes on the corner of Tullis Drive and Pittari Place are so horrible that they pray nothing serious happens in their neighborhood because no one will be able to get out or come in!

They would like the streets fixed like the other street in their neighborhood.

They see the blacktop and how smooth the road is, so they are holding out, and hoping for the best!

Come on city, fix the potholes!

Let us know if you have monster pothole on your street, send us an email to twist@wgno.com.