Sexy Halloween costumes for dudes — with a New Orleans flair

Posted 4:03 PM, October 23, 2017, by , Updated at 04:06PM, October 23, 2017

NEW ORLEANS -- It's gotten pretty ridiculous how Halloween has turned into a holiday where more and more men and women are choosing to dress sexy rather than scary.

Let's watch as News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez goes shopping for a sexy Halloween costume with some New Orleans flair.   He heads to Carl Mack Presents & The Mardi Gras Museum of Costumes & Culture to find some sexy Louisiana themed costumes.

Here they are:

Sexy Rougarou Swamp Monster

Sexy Crawfish

Sexy Sewerage & Water Board Man

Sexy Bloody Mary

Carl Mack Presents and The Mardi Gras Museum of Costumes & Culture is located at 1010 Conti Street.  For more information, click HERE.  

