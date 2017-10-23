Sexy Halloween costumes for dudes — with a New Orleans flair

NEW ORLEANS -- It's gotten pretty ridiculous how Halloween has turned into a holiday where more and more men and women are choosing to dress sexy rather than scary.
Let's watch as News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez goes shopping for a sexy Halloween costume with some New Orleans flair. He heads to Carl Mack Presents & The Mardi Gras Museum of Costumes & Culture to find some sexy Louisiana themed costumes.
Here they are:
Sexy Rougarou Swamp Monster
Sexy Crawfish
Sexy Sewerage & Water Board Man
Sexy Bloody Mary
Carl Mack Presents and The Mardi Gras Museum of Costumes & Culture is located at 1010 Conti Street. For more information, click HERE.
