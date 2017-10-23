Sexy Halloween costumes for dudes — with a New Orleans flair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- It's gotten pretty ridiculous how Halloween has turned into a holiday where more and more men and women are choosing to dress sexy rather than scary.

Let's watch as News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez goes shopping for a sexy Halloween costume with some New Orleans flair. He heads to Carl Mack Presents & The Mardi Gras Museum of Costumes & Culture to find some sexy Louisiana themed costumes.

Here they are:

Sexy Rougarou Swamp Monster

Sexy Crawfish

Sexy Sewerage & Water Board Man

Sexy Bloody Mary

Carl Mack Presents and The Mardi Gras Museum of Costumes & Culture is located at 1010 Conti Street. For more information, click HERE.