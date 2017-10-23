Report: Retired Louisiana teacher, 70, booked for molesting teenager
SHREVEPORT, La. — A retired high school coach in Shreveport has been arrested for reportedly molesting a teenage student of hers over a year-and-a-half period.
According to ABC affiliate KTBS, Sharron Settlemire, 70, turned herself in to police Friday afternoon and was booked for molestation of a juvenile. She was released on a $50,000 bond.
The 70-year-old retired educator, who established a “nationally recognized” fencing program at Caddo Magnet High School, is accused of inappropriately touching a student on multiple occasions between September 200 and May 2002. The victim was 15 and 16 years old when the inappropriate touching occurred.
The victim, who is now 33 years old, came forward recently. Read the full report from KTBS here.