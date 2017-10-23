× NOPD: Man cuts hand on barrel of gun fending off armed robbers

NEW ORLEANS – A 26-year-old man suffered a cut on his palm when he fought off two armed robbers on South Claiborne last night.

The attempted robbery occurred just before 3:30 a.m. on October 22, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

Two men approached the victim and pulled out a gun.

The victim grabbed the barrel of the gun and began to struggle with the men.

During the struggle, the gun slashed the victim’s left palm, according to the NOPD.

The two robbers ran off on foot south on Fourth Street empty handed.