NOPD looking for woman who robbed man as he slept in Canal St. hotel

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a woman they say made off with $9,000 worth of property after the man who brought her back to his Canal Street hotel room fell asleep.

The theft occurred after midnight on October 15 at a hotel in the 500 block of Canal, according to the NOPD.

The man fell asleep while the woman was still inside the room, and when he woke up, she was gone, and so was $9,000 worth of his stuff.

The NOPD did not release any details about the stolen property aside from the combined value.

Anyone with information on this incident or can help identify the subject seen in the above photographs please contact any Eighth District Property Crimes Detective at (504) 658-6080.