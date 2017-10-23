× New Orleans is America’s 2nd favorite city, Travel + Leisure says

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans has found itself on another Top 10 list — for something good!

The Crescent City comes in at No. 2 on Travel + Leisure’s annual list of America’s favorite cities.

The magazine calls the city colorful, friendly and, of course, delicious:

There is no other city like New Orleans. So much history. A beautiful city. The people know how to make visitors feel welcomed, said one T+L survey respondent, while another described its color, incredible food, and famous festivals. This year, NOLA took the top spot for bachelor or bachelorette parties, festivals, and dining and drinking.

Norfolk, Virginia, beat us out for the No. 1 spot, with Buffalo, New York, Santa Fe, New Mexico, and San Francisco rounding out the top 5.

Watch a video of the New Orleans Tourism and Marketing Corporation’s “One Time, In New Orleans” tricentennial campaign below: